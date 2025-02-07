Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,190 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $226.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.54. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

