Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.93 and a 200-day moving average of $383.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

