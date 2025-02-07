Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Invests $634,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,590 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

