Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,350 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after buying an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 437,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,291,000.

EFG opened at $102.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

