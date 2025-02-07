Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.