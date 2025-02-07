Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 501,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 198,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
