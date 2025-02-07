Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 501,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 198,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

