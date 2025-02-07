Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 501,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 198,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 9.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
