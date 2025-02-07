Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 95,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 384,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 15.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £82.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

