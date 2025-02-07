FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Yuval Wasserman Sells 5,658 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $177,378.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,601.20. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $30.75 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,006,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 196.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

