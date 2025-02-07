FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) Trading ∞ Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of FBS Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 2,826,239 shares were traded during trading,

The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG.

