FFG Partners LLC Acquires 332 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FFG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.2% of FFG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

ASML stock opened at $739.13 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $722.93 and its 200 day moving average is $769.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

