FFG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FFG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.8% of FFG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FFG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $265.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

