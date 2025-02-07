Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

