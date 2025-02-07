Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 40,489 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.