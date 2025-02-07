Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 178,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

