Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $627.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

