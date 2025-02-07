Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 438,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

