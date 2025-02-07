Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.86 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $35.90 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.