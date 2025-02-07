Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,778 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $1,584,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

