Financial Review: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) & Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK)

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Constellation Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands $10.71 billion 2.88 $1.73 billion $3.72 45.92

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Brands 0 9 12 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage Distilling and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $254.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.86%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands 6.27% 26.55% 10.03%

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Heritage Distilling on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

