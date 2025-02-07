First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Archer Investment Corp’s Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

