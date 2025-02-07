First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 426,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $90.17 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

