First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Lessened by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $129.20 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.