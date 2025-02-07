First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $175,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FV opened at $62.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.