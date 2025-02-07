First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,866,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,197,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 117,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 141,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

