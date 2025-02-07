First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after buying an additional 305,648 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,455 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,120,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,385 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.