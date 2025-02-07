First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.63 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

