First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Cut by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,354 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 205,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.