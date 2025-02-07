Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.280 EPS.

FLO traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.00. 2,515,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

