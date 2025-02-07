Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $413.92 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $411.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

