Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Bank of America

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Ford Motor Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

