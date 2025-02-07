Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Fortive also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.830-0.860 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

FTV stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $79.12. 4,255,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

