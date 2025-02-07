Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 166,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 96,274 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.27.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

