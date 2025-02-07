Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 276,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 239,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$455.86 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.