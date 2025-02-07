Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Frontier Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.070 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000- EPS.
Frontier Group Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of ULCC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 4,523,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,479. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.57 and a beta of 2.34.
Insider Activity at Frontier Group
In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,540.96. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,397. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,070. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.
