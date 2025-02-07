Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Frontier Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.070 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000- EPS.

Frontier Group Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of ULCC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 4,523,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,479. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,540.96. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,397. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,070. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.