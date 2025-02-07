Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 35,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,914,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,079,173.24. This represents a 0.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $3,061,110.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $634,508.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $748,342.38.

On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 720,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a PE ratio of -73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

