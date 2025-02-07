Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.36 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.31). 12,841,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 810% from the average session volume of 1,410,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.55).

Funding Circle Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £341.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

