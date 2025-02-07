FY2025 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Boosted by Cormark

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.47.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.