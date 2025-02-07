FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $20.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.93. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2028 earnings at $20.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.83.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $297.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.55. The company has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

