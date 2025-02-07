FY2026 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Issued By Stifel Canada

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Stifel Canada reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

B2Gold Price Performance

TSE BTO opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.41%.

Insider Activity

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

