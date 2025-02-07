Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,378,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,050 shares of company stock worth $4,292,245. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $534.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.06. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

