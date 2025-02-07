General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 4.4% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21,069.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 505.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,413 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $207.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

