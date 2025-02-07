Generate Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,003 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.