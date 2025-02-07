Generate Investment Management Ltd Purchases 114,436 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after buying an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,468,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

KIM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

