Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.520-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Genpact also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.790-0.800 EPS.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 4,180,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. Genpact has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

