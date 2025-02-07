Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after buying an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $39,474,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,038.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 277,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,803,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 51.48%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

