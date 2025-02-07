George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$252.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of George Weston from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$218.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$224.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a one year low of C$166.78 and a one year high of C$239.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$225.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$221.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.72, for a total transaction of C$1,108,589.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $3,393,420. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

