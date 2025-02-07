GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.65. GH Research shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 844,915 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

GH Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

The company has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

