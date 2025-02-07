GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

